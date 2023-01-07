Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

