Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.14

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.28 million and $53,006.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,936.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00448951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00911441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00118728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00600536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00255440 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,838,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

