Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.60 ($1.51).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.59) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 88.71 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,478.50. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.