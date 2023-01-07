Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.60 ($1.51).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.59) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 88.71 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,478.50. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
