Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.0 %

WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.