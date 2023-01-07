Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.5-137.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

