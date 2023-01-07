Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

