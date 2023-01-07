Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.5-137.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

