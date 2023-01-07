Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 304,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

