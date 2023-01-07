Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $14.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KZR opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

