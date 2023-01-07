Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

