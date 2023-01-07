Wells Fargo & Company Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $275.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $263.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $357.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

