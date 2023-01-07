Wells Fargo & Company Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.42.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $15,438,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.