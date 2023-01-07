Wells Fargo & Company Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 38,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

