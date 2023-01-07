Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.52. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 56,144 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
