Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of WRN opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$386.57 million and a P/E ratio of -87.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$3.00.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

