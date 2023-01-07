WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.08

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.08 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.83. The firm has a market cap of £14.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.