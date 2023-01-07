WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $251.73 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00024041 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $251.73 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

