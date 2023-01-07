Wolfe Research Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $348.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.16. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $404.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

