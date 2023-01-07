Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.03

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and traded as low as $102.36. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 6,328 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTKWY. BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($120.21) to €108.00 ($114.89) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($138.30) to €124.00 ($131.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($90.43) to €80.00 ($85.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

