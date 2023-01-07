Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Price Performance

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $161.14 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.