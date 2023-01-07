Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $981.76 million and approximately $50.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $261.45 or 0.01544145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,755,082 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

