XRUN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133,074.64 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $313.30 million and approximately $133,074.64 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

