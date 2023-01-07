xSUSHI (XSUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,772.21

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $50,772.21 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00008407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

