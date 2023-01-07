Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Xylem Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE XYL opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

