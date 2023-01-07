yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $5,498.94 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,498.94 or 0.32462988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $201.47 million and $18.30 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003477 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431693 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.48 or 0.01691509 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.19 or 0.30491334 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
