Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46.08 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $664.89 million and approximately $46.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $41.32 or 0.00243969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,089,669 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

