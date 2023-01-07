Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $671.74 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Zcash has a market cap of $671.74 million and approximately $57.98 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.76 or 0.00246824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00080064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,086,112 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

