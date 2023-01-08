10,189 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

