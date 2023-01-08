10,285 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Masco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1,560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. 1,391,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

