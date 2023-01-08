15,000 Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

