1,507 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $263.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

