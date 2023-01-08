3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.