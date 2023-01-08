8,918 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,382,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
STIP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 1,076,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.
