AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-13.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.85. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$13.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.