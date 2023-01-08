Acala Token (ACA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $68.12 million and $1.84 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00042116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00236699 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11088658 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,921,052.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.