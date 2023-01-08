Acala Token Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $68.29 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234576 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11088658 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,921,052.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

