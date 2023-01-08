Achain Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Achain has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $139,474.61 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000313 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

