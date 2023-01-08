Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day moving average is $350.09. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.