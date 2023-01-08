Adshares (ADS) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007691 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.66 million and $1.03 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004820 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,311 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.