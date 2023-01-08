Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 39.1 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

