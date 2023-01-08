Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $35,990.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aflac Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.