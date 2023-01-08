Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $328.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $308.65.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $310.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.36. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.