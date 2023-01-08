Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $40.74 million and $4.49 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

