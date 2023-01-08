Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $35.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00070471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00061537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,569,973 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,371,843 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

