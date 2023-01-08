Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,072,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,542. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $284.41 billion, a PE ratio of 268.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,969,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.