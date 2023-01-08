Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $12,010.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $12,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,974.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.05 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,755,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

