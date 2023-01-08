Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OROCF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Stock Up 8.4 %

Allkem stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Allkem has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.