Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OROCF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Allkem Stock Up 8.4 %
Allkem stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Allkem has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.
About Allkem
Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allkem (OROCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.