Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $92.20

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

