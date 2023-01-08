Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$100.09

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.09.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$86.37 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08. The company has a market cap of C$157.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

