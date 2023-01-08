Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.20 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $163.87 million and $10.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018612 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00234954 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01635906 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,410,934.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

